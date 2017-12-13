 Skip Nav
SZA Is in a Fenty Beauty Ad Now, Because She Is a Supermodel
SZA Is in a Fenty Beauty Ad Now, Because She Is a Supermodel

ICYMI (we know you didn't), Fenty Beauty will launch 14 new matte lipsticks on Dec. 26. The brand announced this news via an Instagram video and followed that clip with a post of Rihanna herself wearing the upcoming royal navy shade Clapback. We're used to seeing Rihanna look impeccable in Fenty ads, but it was the next post that really got us cheering for the line. That's because she enlisted singer and "Consideration" collaborator SZA to show off the camo green Midnight Wasabi. The result is pretty much hair and makeup perfection.

SZA wore a neat, thick side braid and showed off her full brows, flawless skin, bronze shimmer eye shadow, and, of course, the new lipstick! We cannot stop staring. Take notes, people: this is how you sell makeup. We've never wanted to douse our lips in green as much as we do after seeing this look.

To say it's been a big year for SZA is an understatement: the singer is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including best new artist and best song for "Supermodel." And now she is one! Full circle.

