Grammy Nominations List 2018
Get Pumped for the 2018 Grammys With the Full List of Nominees
Get pumped, because nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards have arrived! After last year's big wins for Chance the Rapper and Adele, the new set of hopefuls is sure to make for an exciting show. James Corden is set to host the Grammys, which are dominated by nominations for Jay-Z (eight), Kendrick Lamar (seven), and Bruno Mars (six). Read on to see the full list!
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino
4:44 by Jay-Z
Damn.by Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama by Lorde
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Redbone" by Childish Gambino
"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
"The Story of O.J." by Jay Z
"HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic" by Bruno Mars
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
"4:44" by Jay-Z
"Issues" by Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255 (feat. Khalid)" by Alessia Cara
"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
BEST POP PERFORMANCE
"Love So Soft" by Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" by Kesha
"Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga
"What About Us" by Pink
"Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
BEST POP DUO/POP PERFORMANCE
"Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
"Thunder" by Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man
"Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara
BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) by Michael Bublé
Triplicate by Bob Dylan
In Full Swing by Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland by Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 by Various Artists
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kaleidoscope EP by Coldplay,
Lust for Life by Lana Del Rey
Evolve by Imagine Dragons
Rainbow by Kesha
Joanne by Lady Gaga
÷ by Ed Sheeran
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)" by Bonobo
"Cola" by Camelphat and Elderbrook
"Andromeda (feat. DRAM)" by Gorillaz
"Tonite" by LCD Soundsystem
"Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)" by Odesza
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Migration by Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue by Kraftwerk
Mura Masa by Mura Masa
A Moment Apart by Odesza
What Now by Sylvan Esso
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Emperor of Sand by Mastodon
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct by Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves by Nothing More
Villains by Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding by War On Drugs
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"You Want It Darker" by Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" by Chris Cornell
"Run" by Foo Fighters
"No Good" by Kaleo
"Go to War" by Nothing More
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Free 6lack by 6lack,
Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino
American Teen by Khalid
Ctrl by SZA
Starboy by The Weeknd
BEST RAP ALBUM
4:44 by Jay-Z
DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
Culture by Migos
Laila's Wisdom by Rapsody
Flower Boy by Tyler, The Creator
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Cosmic Hallelujah by Kenny Chesney
Heart Break by Lady Antebellum
The Breaker by Little Big Town
Life Changes by Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
The Journey by The Baylor Project
A Social Call by Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass and Blind by Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter by Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams and Daggers by Cécile McLorin Salvant
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
by Travis Greene, Crossover
by Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me
by Marvin Sapp, Close
by Anita Wilson, Sunday Song
by Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Rise by Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) by Matt Maher
Lifer by MercyMe
Hills and Valleys by Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker by Zach Williams
BEST LATIN ALBUM
Lo Único Constante by Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte by Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 by La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado by Shakira
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Southern Blood by Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day by Brent Cobb
Beast Epic by Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day by The Mavericks
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"City of Stars," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker
"Never Give Up," Lion
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Everything Now by Arcade Fire
Humanz by Gorillaz
American Dream by LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy by Father John Misty
The National by The National
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
What If by The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit by Alex Han
Mount Royal by Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype by Jeff Lorber Fusion
Bad Hombre by Antonio Sanchez
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Invisible Enemy" by August Burns Red
"Black Hoodie" by Body Count
"Forever" by Code Orange
"Sultan's Curse" by Mastodon
"Clockworks" by Meshuggah
BEST ROCK SONG
"Atlas, Rise!" by Metallica
"Blood In The Cut" by K.Flay
"Go To War" by Nothing More
"Run" by Foo Fighters
"The Stage" by Avenged Sevenfold
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Get You" by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
"Distraction" by Kehlani
"High" by Ledisi
"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
"The Weekend" by SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Laugh And Move On" by The Baylor Project
"Redbone" by Childish Gambino
"What I'm Feelin'" by Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
"All The Way" by Ledisi
"Still" by Mali Music
BEST R&B SONG
"First Began" by PJ Morton
"Location" by Khalid
"Redbone" by Childish Gambino
"Supermodel" by SZA
"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
BEST R&B ALBUM
Freudian by Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule by Ledisi
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Gumbo by PJ Morton
Feel The Real by Musiq Soulchild
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Bounce Back" by Big Sean
"Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B
"4:44" by Jay-Z
"HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar
"Bad And Boujee" by Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
"PRBLMS" by 6LACK
"Crew" by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" by Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"LOYALTY." by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"Love Galore" by SZA Featuring Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
"Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B
"Chase Me" by Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi
"HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar
"Sassy" by Rapsody
"The Story Of O.J." by Jay-Z
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt
"Losing You" byAlison Krauss
"Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert
"I Could Use A Love Song" by Maren Morris
"Either Way" by Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"It Ain't My Fault" by Brothers Osborne
"My Old Man" by Zac Brown Band
"You Look Good" by Lady Antebellum
"Better Man" by Little Big Town
"Drinkin' Problem" by Midland
BEST COUNTRY SONG
"Better Man" by Little Big Town
"Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem" by Midland
"Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Reflection by Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine by India.Arie
Dancing On Water by Peter Kater
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 by Kitaro
Spiral Revelation by Steve Roach
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
"Can't Remember Why" by Sara Caswell
"Dance Of Shiva" by Billy Childs
"Whisper Not" by Fred Hersch
"Miles Beyond" by John McLaughlin
"Ilimba" — Chris Potter
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
MONK'estra Vol. 2 by John Beasley
Jigsaw by Alan Ferber Big Band
Bringin' It by Christian McBride Big Band
Homecoming by Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Hybrido by From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo
Oddara by Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa by The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico by Miguel Zenón
Jazz Tango by Pablo Ziegler Trio
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE
"Too Hard Not To" by Tina Campbell
"You Deserve It" by JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
"Better Days" by Le'Andria
"My Life" by The Walls Group
"Never Have To Be Alone" by CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Oh My Soul" by Casting Crowns
"Clean" by Natalie Grant
"What A Beautiful Name" by Hillsong Worship
"Even If" by MercyMe
"Hills And Valleys" by Tauren Wells
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Lo Único Constante by Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte by Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 by La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado by Shakira
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN, OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Ayo by Bomba Estéreo
Pa' Fuera by C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas De Hielo by Jorge Drexler
El Paradise by Los Amigos Invisibles
Residente by Residente
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Ni Diablo Ni Santo by Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy by Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos by Alex Campos
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas by Aida Cuevas
Zapateando En El Norte by Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Albita by Albita
Art Of The Arrangement by Doug Beavers
Salsa Big Band by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Gente Valiente by Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible by Diego El Cigala
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
"Killer Diller Blues" by Alabama Shakes
"Let My Mother Live" by Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Arkansas Farmboy" by Glen Campbell
"Steer Your Way" by Leonard Cohen
"I Never Cared For You" by Alison Krauss
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
"Cumberland Gap" by David Rawlings
"I Wish You Well" by The Mavericks
"If We Were Vampires" by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
"It Ain't Over Yet" by Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
"My Only True Friend" by Gregg Allman
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Fiddler's Dream by Michael Cleveland
Laws Of Gravity by The Infamous Stringdusters
Original by Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite by Noam Pikelny
All The Rage by Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Migration Blues by Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio by Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble by R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie's Last Train by Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Blue & Lonesome by The Rolling Stones
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm by Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette by Sonny Landreth
TajMo by Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Got Soul by Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland by Tedeschi Trucks Band
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Mental Illness by Aimee Mann
Semper Femina by Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts by Offa Rex
You Don't Own Me Anymore by The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple by Yusuf, Cat Stevens
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC
Top Of The Mountain by Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho'okena 3.0 by Ho'okena
Kalenda by Lost Bayou Ramblers
Miyo Kekisepa by Northern Cree
Pua Kiele by Josh Tatofi
BEST REGGAE ALBUM:
Chronology by Chronixx
Lost In Paradise by Common Kings
Wash House Ting by J Boog
Stony Hill by Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Avrakedabra by Morgan Heritage
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Memoria De Los Sentidos by Vicente Amigo
Para Mi by Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos by Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration by Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Elwan by Tinariwen
BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM
Brighter Side by Gustafer Yellowgold
Feel What U Feel by Lisa Loeb
Lemonade by Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke by Alphabet Rockers
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World by Ladysmith Black Mambazo
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS, & STORYTELLING)
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry by Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter by Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) by Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas by Dave Chappelle
Cinco by Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld by Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust by Sarah Silverman
What Now? by Kevin Hart