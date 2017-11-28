Get Pumped for the 2018 Grammys With the Full List of Nominees

Get pumped, because nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards have arrived! After last year's big wins for Chance the Rapper and Adele, the new set of hopefuls is sure to make for an exciting show. James Corden is set to host the Grammys, which are dominated by nominations for Jay-Z (eight), Kendrick Lamar (seven), and Bruno Mars (six). Read on to see the full list!

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino

4:44 by Jay-Z

Damn.by Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama by Lorde

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Redbone" by Childish Gambino

"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"The Story of O.J." by Jay Z

"HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"4:44" by Jay-Z

"Issues" by Julia Michaels

"1-800-273-8255 (feat. Khalid)" by Alessia Cara

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

BEST POP PERFORMANCE

"Love So Soft" by Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" by Kesha

"Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga

"What About Us" by Pink

"Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran

BEST POP DUO/POP PERFORMANCE

"Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"Thunder" by Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man

"Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) by Michael Bublé

Triplicate by Bob Dylan

In Full Swing by Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland by Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 by Various Artists

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kaleidoscope EP by Coldplay,

Lust for Life by Lana Del Rey

Evolve by Imagine Dragons

Rainbow by Kesha

Joanne by Lady Gaga

÷ by Ed Sheeran

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)" by Bonobo

"Cola" by Camelphat and Elderbrook

"Andromeda (feat. DRAM)" by Gorillaz

"Tonite" by LCD Soundsystem

"Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)" by Odesza

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Migration by Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue by Kraftwerk

Mura Masa by Mura Masa

A Moment Apart by Odesza

What Now by Sylvan Esso

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Emperor of Sand by Mastodon

Hardwired... To Self-Destruct by Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves by Nothing More

Villains by Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding by War On Drugs

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"You Want It Darker" by Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" by Chris Cornell

"Run" by Foo Fighters

"No Good" by Kaleo

"Go to War" by Nothing More

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Free 6lack by 6lack,

Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino

American Teen by Khalid

Ctrl by SZA

Starboy by The Weeknd

BEST RAP ALBUM

4:44 by Jay-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Culture by Migos

Laila's Wisdom by Rapsody

Flower Boy by Tyler, The Creator

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Cosmic Hallelujah by Kenny Chesney

Heart Break by Lady Antebellum

The Breaker by Little Big Town

Life Changes by Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

The Journey by The Baylor Project

A Social Call by Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind by Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter by Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams and Daggers by Cécile McLorin Salvant

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

by Travis Greene, Crossover

by Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

by Marvin Sapp, Close

by Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

by Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ALBUM

Rise by Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) by Matt Maher

Lifer by MercyMe

Hills and Valleys by Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker by Zach Williams

BEST LATIN ALBUM

Lo Único Constante by Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte by Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 by La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado by Shakira

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Southern Blood by Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day by Brent Cobb

Beast Epic by Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day by The Mavericks

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"City of Stars," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up," Lion

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Everything Now by Arcade Fire

Humanz by Gorillaz

American Dream by LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy by Father John Misty

The National by The National

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

What If by The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit by Alex Han

Mount Royal by Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype by Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre by Antonio Sanchez

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Invisible Enemy" by August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" by Body Count

"Forever" by Code Orange

"Sultan's Curse" by Mastodon

"Clockworks" by Meshuggah

BEST ROCK SONG

"Atlas, Rise!" by Metallica

"Blood In The Cut" by K.Flay

"Go To War" by Nothing More

"Run" by Foo Fighters

"The Stage" by Avenged Sevenfold

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Get You" by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" by Kehlani

"High" by Ledisi

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

"The Weekend" by SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Laugh And Move On" by The Baylor Project

"Redbone" by Childish Gambino

"What I'm Feelin'" by Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

"All The Way" by Ledisi

"Still" by Mali Music

BEST R&B SONG

"First Began" by PJ Morton

"Location" by Khalid

"Redbone" by Childish Gambino

"Supermodel" by SZA

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

BEST R&B ALBUM

Freudian by Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule by Ledisi

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Gumbo by PJ Morton

Feel The Real by Musiq Soulchild

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Bounce Back" by Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B

"4:44" by Jay-Z

"HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar

"Bad And Boujee" by Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

"PRBLMS" by 6LACK

"Crew" by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" by Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"LOYALTY." by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

"Love Galore" by SZA Featuring Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

"Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B

"Chase Me" by Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi

"HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar

"Sassy" by Rapsody

"The Story Of O.J." by Jay-Z

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt

"Losing You" byAlison Krauss

"Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use A Love Song" by Maren Morris

"Either Way" by Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"It Ain't My Fault" by Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" by Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" by Lady Antebellum

"Better Man" by Little Big Town

"Drinkin' Problem" by Midland

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Better Man" by Little Big Town

"Body Like A Back Road" by Sam Hunt

"Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem" by Midland

"Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Reflection by Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine by India.Arie

Dancing On Water by Peter Kater

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 by Kitaro

Spiral Revelation by Steve Roach

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Can't Remember Why" by Sara Caswell

"Dance Of Shiva" by Billy Childs

"Whisper Not" by Fred Hersch

"Miles Beyond" by John McLaughlin

"Ilimba" — Chris Potter

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

MONK'estra Vol. 2 by John Beasley

Jigsaw by Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin' It by Christian McBride Big Band

Homecoming by Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Hybrido by From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo

Oddara by Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa by The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico by Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango by Pablo Ziegler Trio

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE

"Too Hard Not To" by Tina Campbell

"You Deserve It" by JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

"Better Days" by Le'Andria

"My Life" by The Walls Group

"Never Have To Be Alone" by CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Oh My Soul" by Casting Crowns

"Clean" by Natalie Grant

"What A Beautiful Name" by Hillsong Worship

"Even If" by MercyMe

"Hills And Valleys" by Tauren Wells

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Lo Único Constante by Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte by Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 by La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) by Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado by Shakira

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN, OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Ayo by Bomba Estéreo

Pa' Fuera by C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo by Jorge Drexler

El Paradise by Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente by Residente

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Ni Diablo Ni Santo by Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy by Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos by Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas by Aida Cuevas

Zapateando En El Norte by Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Albita by Albita

Art Of The Arrangement by Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band by Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Gente Valiente by Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible by Diego El Cigala

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Killer Diller Blues" by Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live" by Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" by Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" by Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared For You" by Alison Krauss

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Cumberland Gap" by David Rawlings

"I Wish You Well" by The Mavericks

"If We Were Vampires" by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

"It Ain't Over Yet" by Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

"My Only True Friend" by Gregg Allman

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Fiddler's Dream by Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity by The Infamous Stringdusters

Original by Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite by Noam Pikelny

All The Rage by Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Migration Blues by Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio by Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble by R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie's Last Train by Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome by The Rolling Stones

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm by Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette by Sonny Landreth

TajMo by Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Got Soul by Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland by Tedeschi Trucks Band

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Mental Illness by Aimee Mann

Semper Femina by Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts by Offa Rex

You Don't Own Me Anymore by The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple by Yusuf, Cat Stevens

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC

Top Of The Mountain by Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho'okena 3.0 by Ho'okena

Kalenda by Lost Bayou Ramblers

Miyo Kekisepa by Northern Cree

Pua Kiele by Josh Tatofi

BEST REGGAE ALBUM:

Chronology by Chronixx

Lost In Paradise by Common Kings

Wash House Ting by J Boog

Stony Hill by Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Avrakedabra by Morgan Heritage

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Memoria De Los Sentidos by Vicente Amigo

Para Mi by Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos by Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Elwan by Tinariwen

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM

Brighter Side by Gustafer Yellowgold

Feel What U Feel by Lisa Loeb

Lemonade by Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke by Alphabet Rockers

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS, & STORYTELLING)

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry by Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter by Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) by Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas by Dave Chappelle

Cinco by Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld by Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust by Sarah Silverman

What Now? by Kevin Hart