20 of the Scariest, Goriest Halloween Costumes Using Makeup (NSFW!)

Makeup-lovers get to look pretty 364 days, except for one special night: Halloween. Oct. 31 allows those with a crafty hand, an arsenal of brushes, and some face paint to transform into the creepiest versions of themselves. With the rise of Instagram stars and hashtags (such as the #100daysofHalloween challenge), we predict 2016 will be the wildest year yet when it comes to costumes. To get you started on your gory mission, we rounded up some of the most terrifyingly gorgeous (or just plan horrifying) makeup-centric costumes from Instagram.

