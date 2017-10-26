Nothing Is Better Than These 3 Stranger Things Costume Ideas

This year, it's predicted that the top Halloween costumes will be inspired by Stranger Things. Whether you relate to Eleven's naive yet take-matters-into-her-own-hands attitude or Barb's apathy for fitting in or you really dig the '80s (and Winona Ryder!), Stranger Things took over the internet and our hearts. (Sappy, yet true.)

That's why the show makes for a perfect Halloween costume: it contains easy-to-recognize characters who are beloved by the masses, and the best costumes are the ones you don't have to explain to people. We chose three of our favorites from the cast: Dustin, Barb, and, of course, Eleven. With season two out Oct. 27, we're guessing we'll see even more costumes revolving around the boys and Eleven's new hair.

Check out the video on how to easily re-create each character's look, and let us know in the comments what you're dressing up as for Halloween.

Eleven: @DeonnaTillman

Dustin: @KirbieJohnson

Barb: @RosengardenGlam