Sunset Eye Shadow Is Trending on Instagram — Just in Time For Summer
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
1 Makeup Artist Just Took the Mermaid Trend a Little Too Far — but It's Pretty Impressive
Nails
You Can Now Get a Free Cote Nail Polish When You Buy Everlane Sandals
Sunset Eye Shadow Is Trending on Instagram — Just in Time For Summer

Summer is almost upon us (*cue excessive cheering*), and I'm doing everything I can to welcome the warm season with ready, open arms. I've stashed away my Winter coats, started stocking up on beach-ready swimsuits, and even have some of my go-to sunscreens at the ready for when Mother Nature decides to grace us with the sun's powerful tanning rays. But nothing is getting me in the Summer mood quite like the latest makeup trend to take over Instagram: sunset eye shadow.

Inspired by the gorgeous colors that fill the sky as the sun dips below the horizon, these eye shadow looks are actual masterpieces. Some makeup artists mix a few of our favorite bold eye shadow hues like bright pink and zesty orange, while others mimic the trend by adding shimmery coppers and sultry purples. Below we've gathered our favorite sunset eye shadow looks from all over Instagram, along with a helpful video tutorial so you can DIY the trend at home. Take one look at these stunning eyes, and you'll instantly feel transported to an island getaway. I'll take one piña colada, please!

Is Copper the Eye Shadow Color of the Summer? This Trendy Palette Suggests So

