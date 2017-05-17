You'll Never Skip a Day of Sunscreen Thanks to These 12 Sephora Bestsellers

We're constantly told to slather on SPF year round to protect our skin. But many women (us included) are guilty of skipping the step because, despite its multiple benefits, traditional SPF doesn't always wear too well on the skin. Many sunscreens have a thick consistency, which leaves your skin oily and creates a slippery canvas for makeup when applied to the face. Sunscreen also tends to leave behind an unflattering white cast, which can translate as chalky in photos (and on people of color), that alone causes most of us to nix SPF altogether.

But the bottom line is: sunscreen is essential for minimizing the risks of skin cancer, sunburn, and hyperpigmentation. So whether you're an SPF devotee or a sunscreen skeptic, we've rounded up some of Sephora's top-rated formulas so you have no more excuses when it comes to protecting your skin. These will guarantee your face is moisturized, guarded, and white-cast free!