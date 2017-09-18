 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Kiernan Shipka
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
ICYMI, Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgard and Pennywise Are Brothers

Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard charmed us at the Emmy Awards when he accepted the statue for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (and planted a kiss right on costar Nicole Kidman). The award is a shining moment in the career of Skarsgard, who was best known for playing sexy vampire Eric Northman on True Blood before this. It's also fun timing since his brother Bill is blowing up right now because of It.

What's that? You didn't know Pennywise the clown and Eric Northman were brothers? That's right; Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are brothers. Alexander is the oldest Skarsgard at 41, and Bill, whose biggest role was in Netflix's Hemlock Grove before this, is 27. There are actually six Skarsgard siblings total (younger brothers Gustav and Valter are also actors). Oh, and to top it off, they are all the kids of longtime actor Stellan Skarsgard.

Related
Celebrity Siblings You Probably Didn't Know About

This Is Alexander Skarsgard . . .
This Is Bill Skarsgard . . .
And This Is Gustav Skarsgard . . .
Here's Gustav, Bill, and Alexander All Together
And This Is Their Dad, Stellan
But Let's Not Forget Their Mom, My Sonja Marie Agnes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bill SkarsgardAlexander Skarsgard
Join The Conversation
Alexander Skarsgard
Yes, Alexander Skarsgard Has an Accent, You Just Have to Listen Carefully
by Caitlin Hacker
Nicole Kidman Kissing Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Lauren Turner
Alexander Skarsgard Shirtless in Italy June 2017
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard Could Easily Pass For a Swimsuit Model During His Sexy Pool Day
by Monica Sisavat
Mute Netflix Movie Photos
Mute
See the First Photos From Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard's Mysterious New Netflix Movie
by Quinn Keaney
Rooney Mara Lists Los Angeles Home 2017
House Tour
Rooney Mara's Hillside Home Is a Millennial's Midcentury Dream
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds