 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
Alec Baldwin
30 Reasons You Shouldn't Apologize For Having a Crush on Alec Baldwin
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere

Bill Skarsgard may be playing the terrifying Pennywise in the remake of Stephen King's It, but it was his older brother who was the ultimate clown at the film's LA premiere. On Tuesday, Bill was joined by his famous siblings Alexander and Gustaf as he hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Aside from giving us major Hemsworth brothers vibes with their group photo, Alexander also had a little fun with the cameras as he photobombed his brother by pretending to get starstruck behind him. Needless to say, we can't get enough of their brotherly bond.

Related
24 Pictures That Will Remind You Just How Handsome Alexander Skarsgard Is

Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Alexander Skarsgard Clowns Around With His Brother at the It Premiere
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesBill SkarsgardAlexander SkarsgardRed Carpet
Join The Conversation
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander and Bill Skarsgard Have a Brotherly Outing in NYC
by Kelsie Gibson
Alexander Skarsgard at Deauville American Film Festival 2016
Alexander Skarsgard
Can We Please Talk About Alexander Skarsgard's Needy Ways on the Red Carpet?
by Kelsie Gibson
Hot Pictures of Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard
24 Pictures That Will Remind You Just How Handsome Alexander Skarsgard Is
by Ryan Roschke
Alexander Skarsgard at LA Tarzan Premiere
Margot Robbie
Alexander Skarsgard Sadly Did Not Wear a Loin Cloth to the Red Carpet Premiere of Tarzan
by Quinn Keaney
True Blood Eric Northman GIFs
Alexander Skarsgard
Celebrate Alexander Skarsgard's Birthday in True Eric Northman Style
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds