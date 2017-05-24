Ariana Grande Has an Emotional Reunion With Her Boyfriend After Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande had an emotional reunion with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, on Tuesday when she flew from the UK to her hometown of Boca Raton, FL. Her return to the states came just one day after 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured at her concert in Manchester in a terror attack. Ariana, who said she was "broken" by the devastating incident, quickly embraced Mac after landing with her mom and family dog in tow. The couple shared a sweet kiss and embrace on the tarmac. "It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car," E! News reports. "Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones." Her mom was also seen hugging loved ones before driving home.

The suicide bomber, who died in the attack, has been identified as 22-year-old ISIS member Salman Abedi. In the few days since the concert, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have offered their support to Ariana, the victims, and their families with loving messages on social media. Ariana was scheduled to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland but has decided to put the entire leg of her European tour on hold.