7 Barack and Michelle Moments That Made the World a Little Bit Brighter This Year

Ever since Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House in January, the couple has been living it up, yachting, signing book deals, and traveling the world. While we're more than happy that they're making the most out of their post-presidency life, we can't say we don't miss them. Thankfully, Barack and Michelle have given us plenty of sweet moments to swoon over this year. Keep reading to see them all now.

Barack Planted a Sweet Kiss on Michelle Before Officially Leaving the White House
Barack Played Instagram Husband With Michelle in Tahiti
They Enjoyed a Romantic Stroll While Doing Some Sightseeing in Italy
They Went White Water Rafting With Their Daughters, Malia and Sasha, in Bali
