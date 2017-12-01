 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara
Billboard Women in Music
17 Candids From Billboard Women in Music That Will Give You a Serious Dose of Girl Power
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely

Barack Obama, 56, is living his best life now that he's out of the White House, and while we're still reeling from his departure, we couldn't be happier for him. The former president has been having a blast letting loose on yachts, kitesurfing with Richard Branson, and hitting the links, but even between all that excitement, he still has time to respond to wedding invitations. The country certainly isn't the same without him, but we have to say, Post-Presidency Barack is our favorite Barack.

Related
18 Times President Obama Was Unequivocally You
Days later, Barack really let loose when he accepted Richard Branson's kitesurfing challenge. Clad in a tank top and swim trunks, Barack seemed to be in full relaxation mode as he rode the waves and splashed around in the water.
In February, Barack was all laughs as he chatted backstage with the cast of Broadway's The Price in NYC.
Barack looked ever so suave during his casual stroll with Michelle in Washington DC in March.
In April, Barack played Instagram husband on a yacht with Michelle during another one of their fun getaways in Tahiti. Also along for the fun were pals Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, and Oprah Winfrey.
In May, Barack and Michelle did some sightseeing in Montalcino, Italy, and the couple could not have looked more in love.
The 56-year-old enjoyed a relaxing bike ride in the Tuscan countryside in May.
Barack was all smiles while hitting the links in Scotland in May.
Barack was practically glowing as he strolled through the streets of Bologna, Italy, in May.
The former president could barely hide his excitement when he went whitewater rafting with Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, during their trip to Indonesia in July.
In September, Barack had a boys' day out with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada.
Barack kicked back with George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in September.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity VacationsBarack Obama
Celebrity Couples
7 Barack and Michelle Moments That Made the World a Little Bit Brighter This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Pete Souza's Respect For Women Instagram Photos
Opinion
Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women
by Terry Carter
Donald Trump, Roy Moore Birther Conspiracy Comments 2017
Politics
Yes, Donald Trump Is Still Obsessed With Barack Obama's Birth Certificate
by Kelsey Garcia
Obama Tweets Happy Birthday at Joe Biden, Bromance Continues
Barack Obama
The Obama-Biden Bromance Is Still Alive and Well, and We've Never Missed It More
by Chelsea Hassler
Barack Obama's Reaction to Prince Harry's Engagement
Celebrity Couples
Barack Obama's Reaction to Pal Prince Harry's Engagement Is as Delightful as You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds