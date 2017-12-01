Best Barack Obama Pictures 2017
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Barack Obama, 56, is living his best life now that he's out of the White House, and while we're still reeling from his departure, we couldn't be happier for him. The former president has been having a blast letting loose on yachts, kitesurfing with Richard Branson, and hitting the links, but even between all that excitement, he still has time to respond to wedding invitations. The country certainly isn't the same without him, but we have to say, Post-Presidency Barack is our favorite Barack.
