12 Ways You Can Channel Barack Obama This Halloween, Because We Know You Miss Him

So, you've decided you want to pay homage to our former president, Barack Obama, for Halloween this year? Well, we don't blame you. Barack has been showing off his cooler side post-presidency, but he also had some pretty memorable looks when he was president. If you just need a break from Donald Trump's bullsh*t and want to focus on happier times, check out all the ways you can channel Barack this Halloween.

Cool Dad Barack
Living the Good Life Barack
White Button-Down Shirt Barack
Knock It Out of the Park Barack
"What's Cooking?" Barack
"I Mean Business" Barack
"Damn, I Look Good" Barack
"Show 'Em How It's Done" Barack
"I See You" Barack
Old School Barack
"Now That's Dr. Obama to You" Barack
