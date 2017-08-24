Barack Obama Halloween Costume Ideas
12 Ways You Can Channel Barack Obama This Halloween, Because We Know You Miss Him
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Ways You Can Channel Barack Obama This Halloween, Because We Know You Miss Him
So, you've decided you want to pay homage to our former president, Barack Obama, for Halloween this year? Well, we don't blame you. Barack has been showing off his cooler side post-presidency, but he also had some pretty memorable looks when he was president. If you just need a break from Donald Trump's bullsh*t and want to focus on happier times, check out all the ways you can channel Barack this Halloween.
0previous images
-20more images