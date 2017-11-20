 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Kate Middleton
How Kate Middleton Is Making Her Own Rules For Her Life as a Royal
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Must-See Moments From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took over Shanghai on Monday, bringing the usual number of barely-there lingerie looks and extraordinarily stunning models to the runway — and speaking of bombshells, veteran Angel Alessandra Ambrosio dropped a huge one when she revealed that this year's show would be her last.

Related
Forget the Runway, the Angels Had the Best Time Backstage

Harry Styles took the stage to perform during the show, as did Miguel, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Li Yundi, and Jane Zhang. The models stomping the catwalk were one of the most diverse groups yet, and they all shared cute, candid moments both backstage and on the runway. We've rounded up the best ones here.

Pictured: Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima
Pictured: Alecia Morais and Adriana Lima
Pictured: Ming Xi
Pictured: Adriana Lima
Pictured: Leila Nda
Pictured: Candice Swanepoel
Pictured: Lameka Fox
Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge
Pictured: Alexina Graham
Pictured: Zuri Tibby
Pictured: Lais Ribeiro
Pictured: Lily Aldridge, Josephine Skriver, and Elsa Hosk
Pictured: Jasmine Tookes
Pictured: Leslie Odom Jr. and Harry Styles
Pictured: Herieth Paul and Grace Bol
Pictured: Lais Ribeiro and Romee Strijd
Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio
Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss
Pictured: Alecia Morais and Adriana Lima
Pictured: Jourdana Phillips
Pictured: Alanna Arington
Pictured: Lais Ribeiro
Pictured: Amilna Estevao and Zuri Tibby
Pictured: Harry Styles
Pictured: Jane Zhang and Samile Bermannelli
Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio
Pictured: Leomie Anderson and Liu Wen
Pictured: Miguel and Leomie Anderson
Pictured: Ming Xi and Grace Elizabeth
Pictured: Maria Borges
Pictured: Romee Strijd
2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lily AldridgeAlessandra AmbrosioVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowAdriana LimaVictoria's Secret
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Alaina Demopoulos
Alessandra Ambrosio's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
76 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body
by Alessandra Foresto
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Beauty Products 2017
Victoria's Secret
Proof That the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is the Sexiest, Most Diverse Beauty Look Yet! (Exclusive)
by Lauren Levinson
Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments
Adriana Lima
These Are Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments
by Macy Daniela Martin
How Do Victoria's Secret Models Train?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Do Victoria's Secret Models Lift Heavy Weights? Their Trainer's Answer
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds