33 Must-See Moments From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took over Shanghai on Monday, bringing the usual number of barely-there lingerie looks and extraordinarily stunning models to the runway — and speaking of bombshells, veteran Angel Alessandra Ambrosio dropped a huge one when she revealed that this year's show would be her last.

Harry Styles took the stage to perform during the show, as did Miguel, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Li Yundi, and Jane Zhang. The models stomping the catwalk were one of the most diverse groups yet, and they all shared cute, candid moments both backstage and on the runway. We've rounded up the best ones here.