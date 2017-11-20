Every Single Sexy Runway Look From the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is one of the most exciting runway shows of the year. If you're anything like us, you probably don't want to wait for the show to air on Nov. 28 on CBS to see what your favorite Angels wore on the runway, and luckily you don't have to.

This year's show took place in Shanghai with the Angels wearing their sexiest lingerie and strutting their stuff in Brian Atwood boots. Lais Ribeiro rocked the $2-million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra that was designed by Mouawad Jewelry and took over 350 hours to create. From Bella Hadid's Grecian goddess-inspired costume to Alessandra Ambrosio's final appearance at the extravaganza, keep reading to have a glimpse at every single look to hit the scene.