 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Every Impressive Performance From the 2017 American Music Awards
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance
The Punisher
This Punisher Character Is About to Become an Infamous Marvel Villain
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Impressive Performance From the 2017 American Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards brought performances from many household names, fan favorites, and emerging artists. For the first time ever, Selena Gomez performed her newest song "Wolves," and BTS made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. Oh, and Pink performed while scaling the side of a building. Ahead, watch every performance from the eventful evening.

Related
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusic
Award Season
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
by Marina Liao
Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day" Lyrics
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day" Lyrics Reveal So Much About the New Taylor
by Sabienna Bowman
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Songs About Each Other
Celebrity Couples
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
by Monica Sisavat
Demi Lovato 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance
by Terry Carter
Linkin Park's Speech at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Linkin Park's AMAs Tribute to Chester Bennington Comes With a Life Lesson We All Need to Hear
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds