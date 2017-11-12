 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Wrote a Heartfelt, Revealing Letter For Reputation That Is Definitely Worth a Read
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Moments That Show Rihanna Has Been Work, Work, Working Hard All Year

This is shaping up to be an incredibly busy year for Rihanna. In addition to finding love with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, the singer really set out to conquer the world: releasing a beauty line, starring in a film, and expanding her Fenty x Puma fashion line. On top of it all, Rihanna also found time to make new music, and according to Entertainment Weekly, she and Lupita Nyong'o are teaming up for an upcoming film project with Netflix. We can't wait to see what Rihanna has in store for us in 2018!

Related
17 Naughty and Nice Gifts For Every Member of Rihanna's Navy
February: She Had Her Priorities Straight at the Grammys
February: Harvard University Crowned Her Humanitarian of the Year
March: She Took Paris Fashion Week by Storm
April: She Launched a Pop-Up Shop For Her Fenty Puma Collection
May: She Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at the Met Gala
May: She Dazzled at the Okja Screening During the Cannes Film Festival
May: She Was Honored at the Parsons School of Design Benefit For Her Charity Work and Fashion Influence
June: She Presented at the LVMH Prize Ceremony
July: She Left Jaws on the Floor at Her Valerian Premiere
August: She Shone Bright Like a Diamond at Barbados's Crop Over Festival
September: She Owned New York Fashion Week With Her Fenty For Puma Show
September: She Hosted Her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball With Her Family by Her Side
September: She Showed the Beauty Industry How It's Done With Her Fenty Beauty Line
October: She Served as a Guest Speaker at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference
November: She Channeled Queen Nefertiti on the Cover of Vogue Arabia
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity InstagramsRed CarpetRihanna
Rihanna
Get Your Lips Ready for a New, Red-Hot Fenty Lip Paint
by Lauren Levinson
Met Gala Theme 2018
Fashion News
Amal Clooney Is Just 1 of the Stylish Cohosts of 2018's Met Gala
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Fenty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter Review
Rihanna
This Is What the 4 New Fenty Lip Glosses Actually Look Like on People
by Lauren Levinson
Fenty Beauty Gift Guide 2017
Rihanna
Since Fenty Beauty Doesn't Have a Holiday Vault, We Made It For You
by Brinton Parker
Rihanna Carrying Gucci Graffiti Handbag
Rihanna
Rihanna Carried 2 Designer Handbags While in Sweatpants Because She Can
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds