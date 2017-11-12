Best Rihanna Pictures 2017
16 Moments That Show Rihanna Has Been Work, Work, Working Hard All Year
This is shaping up to be an incredibly busy year for Rihanna. In addition to finding love with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, the singer really set out to conquer the world: releasing a beauty line, starring in a film, and expanding her Fenty x Puma fashion line. On top of it all, Rihanna also found time to make new music, and according to Entertainment Weekly, she and Lupita Nyong'o are teaming up for an upcoming film project with Netflix. We can't wait to see what Rihanna has in store for us in 2018!
