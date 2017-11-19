 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
14 Tweets That Perfectly Captured Your Feelings During the AMAs
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Tweets That Perfectly Captured Your Feelings During the AMAs

The only thing better than watching an award show in 2017 is the ability to follow along on Twitter and feel validated about all your feelings during the show. As usual, Twitter didn't disappoint during Sunday night's AMAs. From the night's best performances to Diana Ross's special moment with her family, there were plenty of big moments that got fans talking on social media. See some of the most hilarious, heartfelt, and relatable reactions to the AMAs, then check out the complete list of winners.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award ShowsAward SeasonAmerican Music Awards
Award Season
Who Won the American Music Awards Red Carpet?
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Pink and Carey Hart at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Pink and Carey Hart Showed Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect
by Monica Sisavat
American Music Awards Winners 2017
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga Hair Makeup 2017 American Music Awards
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Holiday Beauty Inspiration
by Kristina Rodulfo
Tracee Ellis Ross's Aldo Boots at American Music Awards 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross
Don't You Dare Hide Those $180 Thigh-High Boots From Us, Tracee Ellis Ross
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds