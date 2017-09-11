Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around

Whether or not your nightmares have been invaded by the new remake of Stephen King's It, you've probably heard about the clown at the center of all the horrifying madness: Pennywise. But before you run away from this post in fear, I am here to tell you that you can take a deep breath, because Bill Skarsgard, the guy behind all that terrifying makeup, is actually super hot in real life.

The actor is the furthest thing from his onscreen character with hauntingly beautiful eyes and perfect lips. It also doesn't hurt that he comes from a long line of famous and handsome men (his dad is actor Stellan Skarsgard and his brother is actor Alexander Skarsgard). Bill is slowly but surely blowing up on the Hollywood scene, and we have a feeling he's going to shift from our nightmares to our daydreams in no time.