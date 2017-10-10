 Skip Nav
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Vanessa Hudgens
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps

There are plenty of reasons we're obsessed with Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. For starters, its unflinchingly honest approach to teen suicide, the brilliant soundtrack, and the adorable cast, but more specifically, Brandon Flynn. In addition to his adorable new relationship with Sam Smith, the 23-year-old breakout actor is incredibly easy on the eyes. Between his charming smile and perfectly tousled hair, we hardly know what to do with ourselves.

Related
You've Definitely Seen Sam Smith's New Boyfriend Before

If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
If You Aren't Already Crushing On Brandon Flynn, You Will Be After Seeing These 22 Snaps
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Brandon Flynn13 Reasons WhyCelebrity InstagramsEye Candy
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds