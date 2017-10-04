You've Definitely Seen Sam Smith's New Boyfriend Before

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz

Brandon Flynn might play the morally bankrupt Justin Foley on 13 Reasons Why, but in real life he seems like a total charmer. Unlike some of his costars on the Netflix hit, the 23-year-old actor is brand new to the Hollywood scene, but he's already been praised for his breakout performance. Before his career blows up with the show's second season, get to know Brandon a little bit better.