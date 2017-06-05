 Skip Nav
Lose Yourself in 13 Reasons Why's Brilliant, Haunting Soundtrack
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?
For much of 13 Reasons Why, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) spends his time walking around the halls of his high school with a pair of headphones and a cassette player, listening to the 13 tapes left behind by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a former classmate who had committed suicide a few weeks earlier. After finishing the series, the first thing we wanted to do was reach for our own headphones, because the show's soundtrack could not be more perfect. With a great mix of indie hits (like Lord Huron's "The Night We Met," which plays at the school dance), pop covers (Selena Gomez's "Only You"), and vintage classics (get ready for The Cure and Joy Division), the dark drama becomes that much more hauntingly memorable. Minnette actually picked out many of the tracks himself, so you have him to thank while you enjoy the next 36 songs.

