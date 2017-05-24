Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Throwback Pictures
Nothing Can Prepare You For These Britney and Justin Throwback Pics
The nostalgia gods have smiled down on you — we've rounded up a batch of throwback pictures of young, crazy-in-love Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and we imagine your hearts simply won't be able to handle it. The then-couple are all smiles and doe eyes in the adorable snaps both personal and from the red carpet, which also feature their former Mickey Mouse Club costar Nikki Deloach, Justin's *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, and a young Fergie, who may or may not have still been a member of the girl group Wild Orchid.
Among the sweet pictures is also photo of a love-struck Britney gazing at Justin while he plays the piano and one of Justin sitting on Britney's lap as they celebrate Christmas together. Basically, we dug these photos out of a time capsule with the sole purpose of tugging at your heartstrings and making you really, really miss when Britney and Justin were pop music's golden couple.
First picture is photoshopped. Justin was posing next to a fan there.