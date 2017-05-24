Nothing Can Prepare You For These Britney and Justin Throwback Pics

The nostalgia gods have smiled down on you — we've rounded up a batch of throwback pictures of young, crazy-in-love Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and we imagine your hearts simply won't be able to handle it. The then-couple are all smiles and doe eyes in the adorable snaps both personal and from the red carpet, which also feature their former Mickey Mouse Club costar Nikki Deloach, Justin's *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, and a young Fergie, who may or may not have still been a member of the girl group Wild Orchid.

Among the sweet pictures is also photo of a love-struck Britney gazing at Justin while he plays the piano and one of Justin sitting on Britney's lap as they celebrate Christmas together. Basically, we dug these photos out of a time capsule with the sole purpose of tugging at your heartstrings and making you really, really miss when Britney and Justin were pop music's golden couple.