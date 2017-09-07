 Skip Nav
90+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat

As more and more of your favorite stars hop on the Snapchat wagon, figuring out how to add them to your friends list can become a difficult task. Celebrities use the social media platform to share sexy selfies, funny videos, or behind-the-scenes footage, but unlike Instagram and Twitter, there are no verified accounts, so trying to hunt them down can seem like an endless mission. To make your life easier, we've rounded up the top celebrities you should be following. Keep reading to see which of your favorite stars are on Snapchat (and be sure to follow POPSUGAR), and then check out the hottest celebrity Snapchat accounts.

Nicki Minaj: nickiminaj
Bella Thorne: bellathornedab
Paris Hilton: realparishilton
Gwen Stefani: itsgwenstefani
Usher: howusnap
Celebrity SnapchatSnapchatEd SheeranKylie JennerJustin BieberJared LetoNicole Richie
