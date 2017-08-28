76 People Every Fashion Girl Should Be Following on Snapchat

Sure, we get a glimpse into the stylish lives of models and celebrities on Instagram, but if you're looking for some real, real-time action? Snapchat's the way to go.

The social media platform continues to rise in popularity, with a many of our favorite influencers taking us behind the scenes of their day-to-day. What campaigns are they shooting? What are they wearing? Did they really eat those eggs and that bacon? Find out the answer for bloggers, brands, and more as we run down our must-follow list ahead, and be sure to add us — popsugar — while you're at it!