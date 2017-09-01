Follow Your Favorite Bloggers Through Fashion Week, 1 Snapchat at a Time

 Skip Nav
Sure, bloggers may give you outfit ideas and behind-the-scenes shots via Instagram and blog posts, but what do they really do with their day? Better yet, what stops do they make during Fashion Week? You're about to find out — once you add said ladies on Snapchat. Find the usernames of all your favorite fashion gals ahead and watch them as they jet-set across the world, attend shows and events, and even test out silly filters. And if your friend list is still looking a little thin? Don't fret; there are plenty of models to follow as well, giving you enough stories to procrastinate with all afternoon long.

The Blonde Salad's Chiara Ferragni
Trop Rouge's Christina Caradona
Natalie Off Duty's Natalie Suarez
Always Judging's Courtney Trop
Something Navy's Arielle Charnas
Mija's Mirjam Flatau
Ring My Bell's Ashley Madekwe
Jag Lever's Rachel-Marie Iwanyszyn
Noelle's Favorite Things' Noelle Downing
SS Life + Style's Stephanie Sterjovski
What the Chung's Jamie Chung
Bisous Natasha's Natasha Ndlovu
The Golden Diamonds' Doina Ciobanu
Thrifts and Threads' Brittany Xavier
Le Happy's Luanna Perez-Garreaud
Stylescrapbook's Andy Torres
The Chriselle Factor's Chriselle Lim
Style Charade's Jennifer Lake
SnapchatStreet StyleNew York Fashion WeekFashion Week
