 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Maisie Williams
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Show PDA During Date Night With Maisie Williams
Joe Keery
11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are the Stranger Things couple we never saw coming, but we can't get enough of it. After sparking dating rumors in January, the pair, who play love interests on the show, confirmed their romance with a little PDA in NYC. Aside from attending award shows with the cast, the young stars have also shared a number of adorable couple moments. They even had a double date with Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson! If you're obsessed with the Netflix series, be sure to fawn over the lovebirds' best moments together.

Related
In "We Had No Idea" News, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is Actually British
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Natalia DyerCharlie HeatonCelebrity PDACelebrity Couples
Maisie Williams
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Show PDA During Date Night With Maisie Williams
by Brittney Stephens
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Kissing at Hockey Game 2017
Celebrity PDA
There It Is! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Kiss at His Hockey Game
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Songs About Each Other
Celebrity Couples
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
by Monica Sisavat
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Tybee Island Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
by Caitlin Gallagher
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at Justice League Premiere 2017
Celebrity Couples
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Bring Their Newlywed Bliss to the Justice League Premiere
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds