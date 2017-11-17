Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Pictures
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Stranger Things's Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Have a Sweeter Romance Than Nancy and Jonathan
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are the Stranger Things couple we never saw coming, but we can't get enough of it. After sparking dating rumors in January, the pair, who play love interests on the show, confirmed their romance with a little PDA in NYC. Aside from attending award shows with the cast, the young stars have also shared a number of adorable couple moments. They even had a double date with Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson! If you're obsessed with the Netflix series, be sure to fawn over the lovebirds' best moments together.
0previous images
-22more images