 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Celebrity PDA
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad

Cole Sprouse may be the most "daddy" on Riverdale, but his onscreen father, Skeet Ulrich, is just as handsome. While the actors are famous for their individual franchises — Skeet for Scream and Cole for Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack and Cody — their portrayals of FP and Jughead Jones hold a special place in our hearts. Not only do they play relatives on TV but their physical similarities in real life are actually pretty wild. From that jet black hair to that cool demeanor, Cole is basically Skeet's mini me, and we're not complaining one bit. You know what they say: like father, like son.

Related
These Celebrity Look-Alikes Will Blow Your Mind

Previous Next
Join the conversation
RiverdaleCole SprouseCelebrity LookalikesSkeet Ulrich
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jericho
Now THIS Is Nuts: "Jericho" Will Return
by Entertainment
Who Has Harry Styles Dated?
Harry Styles
by Hedy Phillips
Photos of Charlize Theron and Ashton Kutcher Watching Chelsea and Inter Milan Play in Pasadena, CA
Gilles Marini
Ashton and Charlize Take In a Match
by Celebrity
Nostalgia
Jake Gyllenhaal Used to Look at Kirsten Dunst the Way We Look at Food
by Caitlin Hacker
The Best Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta
Shopping
by Krista Jones
"Jericho" Fans are Seriously Nuts
Jericho
"Jericho" Fans are Seriously Nuts
by Entertainment
Skeet Ulrich Hot Pictures
Nostalgia
31 Sexy Pictures For Anyone Who Is Mildly Obsessed With Skeet Ulrich
by Maggie Pehanick
Cole Sprouse Facts
Cole Sprouse
7 Facts About Riverdale's Sexy Outcast, Cole Sprouse
by Caitlin Hacker
Who Plays FP on Riverdale?
Riverdale
The Biggest Reason You Recognize FP on Riverdale
by Maggie Pehanick
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Pictures
Camila Mendes
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Draw Positivity Into Your Life
Wellness
by Nicole Yi
'90s Girls
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds