 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
The Royals
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids

Does Pippa Middleton Have a Royal Title?

Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews

Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews in a stunning ceremony in the UK on May 20. While the 33-year-old didn't become a duchess like her older sister, Kate, she did receive a title of her own. Because James is heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric (a position his father currently holds), Pippa will now be able to use the courtesy title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger. Once James's dad dies and he becomes the Laird of Glen Affric, Pippa will become Lady Glen Affric.

Related
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Pippa's future father-in-law, David Matthews, owns the 10,000-acre Scottish highlands estate, which features a castle and a deer park. David acquired the title when he bought the property in 2008, and James will inherit it upon his dad's death, though he may choose to not formally use it.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
James MatthewsCelebrity FactsPippa MiddletonCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
JK Rowling
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Wizard of Oz Wedding
The Wizard of Oz
This Barnyard Wizard of Oz Wedding Will Make You Want to Click Your Heels 3 Times
by Nicole Yi
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Was in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party?
Pippa Middleton
by Monica Sisavat
Wedding Gifts That Give Back
Wedding
17 Gorgeous Wedding Gifts That Give Back
by Kate McKenna
Things to Avoid at Your Wedding
Advice
13 Worst Wedding Faux Pas
by Nicole Yi
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Is Christian Navarro From 13 Reasons Why Single?
Beauty Video
by Kirbie Johnson
Best Selena Songs For a Wedding
Music
There's a Selena Song For Every Big Moment at Your Wedding
by Celia Fernandez
Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews May 2017
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are Married!
by Brittney Stephens
Money Advice For New Grads
Money
Don't Even Think About Buying a House and Other Expert Money Advice For New Grads
by Kate Emswiler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds