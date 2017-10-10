 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Nostalgia
26 Pictures of Sophia Loren That Will Have You Moving to Italy and Starting a New Life
Harry Connick Jr.
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Last-Minute Pop Culture Costume Ideas Celebrating Women of Color

It's tough to find Halloween costumes that cater to women of color. That's why we've rounded up a list dedicated to diverse women in entertainment, sports, and politics who are changing the game. Our selection pays tribute to everyone from Simone Biles and her jaw-dropping Olympic routines to Lupita Nyong'o and her gele wins on the red carpet.

Related
500 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas

Early-2000s J Lo
Simone Biles
"Formation" Beyoncé
Inauguration Michelle Obama
Misty Copeland
Jane the Virgin
Cookie Lyon
Lieutenant Nyota Uhura From Star Trek
Lupita Nyong'o
Mindy Lahiri
Olivia Pope
11 Last-Minute Pop Culture Costume Ideas Celebrating Women of Color
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Simone BilesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenJennifer LopezBeyoncé Knowles
Jennifer Lopez
The Cutest Pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins Max and Emme
by Laura Marie Meyers
Toddler Halloween Costume Fail
Viral Videos
The Tiny Toddler Halloween Costume Fail That You Will Watch on Repeat
by Hilary White
Beyoncé Peach Dress at Lawrence Parker's Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
by Sarah Wasilak
Home Depot Halloween Decor
Halloween
16 Halloween Decor Ideas From Home Depot
by Erica Young
Almost Like Praying Song
Music
Lin-Manuel Miranda Brought TONS of Latinx Artists Together For Song Benefiting Puerto Rico
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds