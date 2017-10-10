Easy Halloween Costumes For Women of Color
11 Last-Minute Pop Culture Costume Ideas Celebrating Women of Color
It's tough to find Halloween costumes that cater to women of color. That's why we've rounded up a list dedicated to diverse women in entertainment, sports, and politics who are changing the game. Our selection pays tribute to everyone from Simone Biles and her jaw-dropping Olympic routines to Lupita Nyong'o and her gele wins on the red carpet.
