 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Celebrity Couples
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance
The Royals
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments

Gender of Beyonce Knowles's Twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed twins on Monday, June 12, and the internet is buzzing about whether the superstar gave birth to boys or girls. Well, according to TMZ, Blue Ivy now has a little brother and sister — the twins were born in an LA hospital, though doctors don't yet feel comfortable releasing them due to a "minor issue" that surfaced after their arrival.

Back in February, Beyoncé hinted at the sexes of her twins with her now-infamous pregnancy announcement; in the first photo of her growing belly, Beyoncé wore nothing but a burgundy-colored Agent Provocateur bra with a tiny pink bow and blue Liviara undies, and eagle-eyed fans considered her mismatched look a clue that she was expecting a boy and a girl. Later on, Queen Bey dropped what appeared to be another hint about bringing a baby boy into her family when she shared a photo of herself wearing the same earrings from her "If I Were a Boy" video. Looks like the Beyhive was right — yet again.

Related
We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not

Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity KidsBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Perri Konecky
How to Wear Athleisure in 2017
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Krispy Kreme Birthday Cake Doughnuts
Food News
Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Its Birthday With — What Else? — Birthday Cake Doughnuts
by Kelsey Garcia
Beyonce and Jay Z Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not
by Brittney Stephens
Gal Gadot Family Pictures
Gal Gadot
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds