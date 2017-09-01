 Skip Nav
43 Times Jason Momoa Was So Hot, We Almost Called the Fire Department

When first feasting your eyes upon Jason Momoa, there are a few possible reactions: fainting, drooling, or calling 911 because he set your heart on fire. The actor — who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and stars in DC's long-awaited Aquaman film — is, simply put, pretty damn sexy. Whether he's out on the town with his wife, Lisa Bonet, or bonding with his onscreen love interests, we can't get enough of the 37-year-old action star. So treat yourself to a few minutes of pure Jason Momoa appreciation and reflect on a few of the superhot moments that made us fall in love with him. (Go ahead and grab a tall glass of water. We'll wait.)

That time when he smiled and our knees went weak.
When he casually messed with his hair, simultaneously messing with our hearts.
That time when he played near a waterfall, we fell for him . . . hard.
When we met him as our sun and stars, Khal Drogo, on Game of Thrones.
That time when he convinced us to save a horse and ride a cowboy.
When he won the Game of Sass (and looked cute doing it).
When he used his massive muscles to fight for a good cause.
That time when he inspired dirty thoughts just by loading tires into a truck bed.
When he smirked at the camera and made our hearts flutter.
When he caught us (and this fish) hook, line, and sinker.
That time when his biceps took up half an Instagram photo.
When he nearly burst out of this white t-shirt (and we all crossed our fingers).
When he stared intensely into our souls.
That time when he locked lips with the hottest guy on the planet.
When he got this intense, seductive look in his eyes and we felt hot and bothered.
When his clean-shaven face made us want to stroke it.
That time when Khal Drogo mooned us, and we suddenly wanted to be the moon of his life.
When we suddenly wanted to trade places with a plastic water bottle.
When we had no idea what his cute baby face would eventually become.
That time when you clicked "zoom, enhance" about 100 times because of this tank top.
When he starred in Drunk History and we fell drunk in love.
When he went for a casual stroll and broke every heart within a 100-mile radius.
That time when we all wished we were the scarf draped around his neck.
When he somehow got even hotter by going all Johnny Depp on us.
That time when he gave the best answer about his fitness regimen, period.
When we got a look at this booty and liked what we saw.
When he made us forget every reservation we've ever had about guys in flip-flops.
That time when his guns made an actual pistol look miniscule.
When he held his hat, but we wished he was holding our hands.
