43 Times Jason Momoa Was So Hot, We Almost Called the Fire Department

When first feasting your eyes upon Jason Momoa, there are a few possible reactions: fainting, drooling, or calling 911 because he set your heart on fire. The actor — who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and stars in DC's long-awaited Aquaman film — is, simply put, pretty damn sexy. Whether he's out on the town with his wife, Lisa Bonet, or bonding with his onscreen love interests, we can't get enough of the 37-year-old action star. So treat yourself to a few minutes of pure Jason Momoa appreciation and reflect on a few of the superhot moments that made us fall in love with him. (Go ahead and grab a tall glass of water. We'll wait.)

