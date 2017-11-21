 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's Whirlwind Romance Was a Long Time in the Making
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Victoria's Secret
33 Must-See Moments From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Ryan Reynolds
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year

How Did Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Meet?

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's Whirlwind Romance Was a Long Time in the Making

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have been making us swoon over their picture-perfect relationship for as long as we can remember, but how exactly did their romance come to be? Well, it took quite a while actually. Ashlee and Evan were friends for ten years before any sparks flew between them. In the Summer of 2013, the couple started hanging out more because of their mutual friends and their friendship blossomed into romance. Just a few months into their relationship, Evan was head over heels for Ashlee. "I'm so in love and we've got amazing things going on," Evan told People at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere in November 2013. "We inspire each other. She's the one."

Related
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree

Two months later, Evan popped the question and they tied the knot later that year. In August 2015, the pair welcomed their daughter Jagger Rose — who joined Ashlee's son, Bronx, from her previous relationship with Pete Wentz — and the rest is history!

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesEvan RossCelebrity CouplesAshlee Simpson
Celebrity Couples
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Hold Hands During a Late-Night Stroll in LA
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Diana Ross Been Married to?
Celebrity Couples
The 3 Men Diana Ross Has Opened Her Heart to Over the Years
by Kelsie Gibson
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity PDA
A Sweet Look Inside Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Fairy Tale Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton 2017
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
by Kelsie Gibson
Telenovela Costars Who Became Real-Life Couples
Celebrity Couples
15 Telenovela Costars Who Found Love Off Screen
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds