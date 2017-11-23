 Skip Nav
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree
Diana Ross is one of the industry greats, with an illustrious music and film career that spans six decades. To most of the world, she's an icon. But to her big, growing family, she's a loving mom and devoted grandmother who loses her fanny pack at Marshall's like anyone else.

We recently got a glimpse of Diana's huge brood at the American Music Awards, where three generations stepped out to support her lifetime achievement award. The outing fueled interest in Diana's family life — how many kids does she have? Who has she been married to? You may even be wondering how legendary Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary Autobiography singer Ashlee Simpson factor in. Don't worry, we've got you. Read on for a handy guide to the Ross family tree.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick
Rhonda, a singer-songwriter, actress, and public speaker, married jazz pianist Rodney Kendrick in 1996. In August 2009, she gave birth to the couple's son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick. Another fun fact: Rhonda's cousin is Queen Sugar actress Bianca Lawson, who is the daughter of Berry Gordy's niece Denise and actor Richard Lawson. In 2015, Richard married Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange. So in a weird, by-marriage way, Bianca is related to both Beyoncé and Diana Ross. Could you imagine?
Raif-Henok made quite the debut when he attended the AMAs with his family in November 2017; the 8-year-old nearly upstaged his famous grandmother when he jumped onstage and busted out a few moves for the crowd. He also gave Diana a sweet shout-out in the mic, saying, "I am so proud of you. I love you all!"
Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross
In September 2012, Chudney welcomed a daughter, Calloway Lane, with Joshua Faulkner. The couple married in 2015.
Evan Ross and Ross Naess
Ross Naess and Kimberly Ryan welcomed their first child, son Leif, in 2016. They tied the knot in a stunning bohemian ceremony — attended by Ross's famous family — in June 2017, and two months later, Kimberly gave birth to their second son, Indigo.
Evan, who has starred in ATL and The Hunger Games, married Ashlee Simpson at his mother's Connecticut estate in 2014. They welcomed their daughter Jagger in July 2015. They also share Ashlee's 9-year-old son Bronx from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.
Leona Naess
And There You Have It!
Celebrity FactsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsEvan RossTracee Ellis RossDiana RossAshlee Simpson
