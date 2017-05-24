 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Celebrity Couples
Over 20 Years Worth of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Big City Love
Celebrity PDA
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 36  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love

It's easy to tell that Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have one incredible bond. The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, famously tied the knot less than four months after getting engaged in April 2015, and have been living it up ever since! If their rush to the altar wasn't indication enough, it's pretty clear from their adorable outings and their sweet social posts that these two are head over heels. Start reading to see their best moments together.

Related
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesNikki ReedIan Somerhalder
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
by Celia Fernandez
Pierce Brosnan and Wife in Hawaii May 2017
Pierce Brosnan
by Caitlin Hacker
How Does The Vampire Diaries End?
The Vampire Diaries
Here's Where All the Vampire Diaries Characters End Up
by Shannon Vestal Robson
The Vampire Diaries
Spoiler Alert: Here's Who Dies on The Vampire Diaries Series Finale
by Kelsie Gibson
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Engaged Celebrity Couples 2017
Celebrity Engagements
2017 Is Off to a Great Start For These Engaged Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Vampire Diaries Cast Finale Instagram Pictures
The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries Cast Says Their Emotional Goodbyes After the Series Finale
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Barack and Michelle Obama Italy Pictures May 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Relationship
Celebrity PDA
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were on Fire From the Start
by Leo Margul
Damon and Elena Proposal Scene in The Vampire Diaries Finale
The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries: The Finale Almost Included a Delena Proposal
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds