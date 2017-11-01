 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Issa Rae Tweets That Explain Why You Think She's Your Best Friend

For those of you don't know who Issa Rae is, first of all, where have you been? Under a rock somewhere? Second, please get to know her and her hit show, HBO's Insecure. Whether you need a little help realizing why she's so incredible or you're already a die-hard fan, I've complied a list of some of her best tweets that will make you laugh, question life, and help you understand why Issa is the best friend you didn't realize you needed.


Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Issa RaeCelebrity TweetsTweetsHumor
Humor
Try Solving This Riddle That Is Making the Internet Go Crazy
by Erin Cullum
Sarah Paulson in Haunted House on The Ellen Show 2017
Halloween
Even Sarah Paulson Gets Scared Out of Her Mind During an AHS-Themed Haunted House
by Kelsie Gibson
Mom Forgets to Buy a Halloween Costume
Humor
This Mom Regaling Her "Real Halloween Horror Story" Is Every Last-Minute Parent
by Alessia Santoro
Demi Lovato as Cinderella on The Ellen Show Video
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Is the World's Worst (and Funniest) Guest Model on The Ellen Show
by Celia Fernandez
Met Office Halloween Forecast Headless Weatherman 2017
Humor
Watch 1 Weatherman Deliver the Halloween Forecast Headless Like It's No Big Deal
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds