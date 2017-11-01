31 Issa Rae Tweets That Explain Why You Think She's Your Best Friend

For those of you don't know who Issa Rae is, first of all, where have you been? Under a rock somewhere? Second, please get to know her and her hit show, HBO's Insecure. Whether you need a little help realizing why she's so incredible or you're already a die-hard fan, I've complied a list of some of her best tweets that will make you laugh, question life, and help you understand why Issa is the best friend you didn't realize you needed.



