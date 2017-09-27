 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mom-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
Nostalgia
*NSYNC From the Beginning: How the Best Boy Band of the '90s Came to Be

Issa Rae's Instagram Picture With Michelle Obama

Even Michelle Obama Felt Emotionally Attacked by That Insecure Finale

The season two finale of Insecure absolutely destroyed the emotions of its viewers — especially with that gut-wrenching Lawrence fake-out. As it turns out, Michelle Obama was also deeply affected by that fake proposal. Issa Rae, the show's creator and star, recently met the former first lady at the Inbound marketing event in Boston and shared her experience on Instagram.

In her hilarious caption, Issa described Michelle as her president, described hugging her president "with eternal gratefulness," and said her president was mad about the finale fake-out. Issa's costar Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence, commented, "This makes ya boy so happy."

Related
Black Women Are an Integral Part of a New Era of TV, and It's Absolutely F*cking Necessary

Issa also couldn't stop herself from sharing several Instagram Stories from before and after the meeting. While freaking out with Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish, Issa said, "We met Michelle Obama. She knew us! She had watched all of Insecure — that Sasha and Malia put her on, so shout out to them!" We could not be more excited about this iconic meeting and budding friendship.

Join the conversation
Issa RaeCelebrity InstagramsInsecureMichelle Obama
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Michelle Obama Responds to Melania Trump Gift Meme
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Michelle Obama's Best Dresses
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama's Most Magnificent Gowns
by Sarah Wasilak
Michelle Obama Salt Lake City Speech 2017
Opinion
by Lisa Peterson
Michelle Obama Favorite Brands at Fashion Week Spring 2018
Michelle Obama
15 Fresh-Off-the-Runway Looks We Expect to See in Michelle Obama's Wardrobe
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds