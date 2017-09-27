Even Michelle Obama Felt Emotionally Attacked by That Insecure Finale

A) Me and My President. B) Me after my President told me she was mad about the #InsecureHBO finale fake out. C) Me hugging My President with eternal gratefulness. #INBOUND17 A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

The season two finale of Insecure absolutely destroyed the emotions of its viewers — especially with that gut-wrenching Lawrence fake-out. As it turns out, Michelle Obama was also deeply affected by that fake proposal. Issa Rae, the show's creator and star, recently met the former first lady at the Inbound marketing event in Boston and shared her experience on Instagram.

In her hilarious caption, Issa described Michelle as her president, described hugging her president "with eternal gratefulness," and said her president was mad about the finale fake-out. Issa's costar Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence, commented, "This makes ya boy so happy."

Issa also couldn't stop herself from sharing several Instagram Stories from before and after the meeting. While freaking out with Girls Trip's Tiffany Haddish, Issa said, "We met Michelle Obama. She knew us! She had watched all of Insecure — that Sasha and Malia put her on, so shout out to them!" We could not be more excited about this iconic meeting and budding friendship.