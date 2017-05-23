James Corden's Emotional Monologue Is a Love Letter to the People of Manchester

James Corden's The Late Late Show is known for its lighter moments, but the London-born host's Monday night monologue took a somber turn as he shared the horrific news of the deadly explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen — but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight," he said, before listing all of the things that make Manchester such an incredible city. "Great football teams . . . It's famous for incredible music: Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It's the home of the invention of the first computer. It's a place full of comedy and curries and character."

The attack claimed at least 22 lives, but James noted that the city he loves won't buckle under the tragedy. "When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there," he continued. "And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening." He's one of many celebrities who have reached out to share their condolences in the wake of such an unimaginable act of terror, including Ariana herself.