9 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
The Royals
People Curtsying For the Queen Just Look Like They All Really Have to Pee
Celebrity PDA
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again
9 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy

Jason Momoa's muscles are a national treasure, which is why we love zeroing in on and celebrating them (by ogling them). This time, we're paying homage to Jason's back. The man has a nice-ass back, you guys. It's so chiseled and bulgy and always oily for some reason, but it works. It especially stands out when Jason is enjoying one of his favorite pastimes — wall climbing — which is not only impressive but very, very hot. Grab a towel and scroll through these scintillating snaps (and videos!) of Jason Momoa's back muscles.

37 Times Jason Momoa Was So Hot, We Almost Called the Fire Department

