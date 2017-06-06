27 Times Jason Momoa Almost Burst Out of His Shirt (and We All Crossed Our Fingers)

In a world filled with hot guys in t-shirts, one man reigns supreme: Jason Momoa, also known as God's gift to humankind. While we wake up every morning feeling grateful for his sassy sense of humor, striking good looks, and — let's be honest here — overabundant muscles, Momoa's t-shirt collection probably lives in constant fear. Who knows when those pecs will finally rip the seams of a cotton-blend tank! Will his biceps one day shred sleeves with a single flex? The answer to these questions is unclear, but one thing is certain: we're here to appreciate the risk that Jason Momoa's shirts face every day. Let's give thanks by looking back on all the times his shirts practically begged for mercy.

