19 Jason Momoa Red Carpet Moments That Will Get You Through Any Situation
19 Jason Momoa Red Carpet Moments That Will Get You Through Any Situation

Jason Momoa should have superpowers, because he is on another level of hot that is really beyond this world. The Aquaman actor is married to Lisa Bonet, is a dad and stepdad to a few sweet kids, and constantly blesses us with shirtless and adorable moments. Some of our favorite ones from over the years have occurred on red carpets, and while most celebrities pose politely for photos, Jason is hilarious and goofy whenever he gets the chance. From his photobombing skills to creeping up on his costars, Jason is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Eye CandyJason MomoaRed Carpet
