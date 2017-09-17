 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Kiernan Shipka
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton gave us the best surprise when they attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday night — they're expecting their second child! The two, who have been together since 2009 and are parents to son Augustus, confirmed the exciting news when they hit the red carpet together. In addition to sneaking a few kisses and sharing a few laughs, the Walking Dead actor playfully rubbed his wife's belly. Congrats to the growing family!

Related
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners

Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesJeffrey Dean MorganHilarie BurtonRed CarpetEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Award Season
The Stars Saved Their Sexiest Looks For the Emmys Afterparties
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Instagram Photo Sept. 2017
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek in New Instagram Snap
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Fergie Dated?
Fergie
by Monica Sisavat
Best Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Young Stars at the Emmys Then and Now
Kiernan Shipka
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds