Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton at the 2017 Emmys
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton gave us the best surprise when they attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday night — they're expecting their second child! The two, who have been together since 2009 and are parents to son Augustus, confirmed the exciting news when they hit the red carpet together. In addition to sneaking a few kisses and sharing a few laughs, the Walking Dead actor playfully rubbed his wife's belly. Congrats to the growing family!
0previous images
-24more images