Jennifer Lawrence Walks Her Dog in NYC After Darren Aronofsky Split

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted on a casual stroll through NYC with her dog, Pippi, and a friend on Wednesday. The Mother! star kept a low profile in leggings and a gray coat and covered up in a hat and sunglasses. Jennifer's outing came on the same day as reports that she had broken up with her boyfriend of a year, film director Darren Aronofsky. According to a source, the pair amicably split in October but still remain friends; they even sat together at the Governors Awards earlier this month, despite their split.



The 27-year-old actress first began dating the 48-year-old director in Summer 2016. It wasn't until September 2017 that they made their public debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Mother! in NYC. Jennifer opened up about their personal and professional relationship during that time, saying, "We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is."