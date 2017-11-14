Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone

 Skip Nav
It looks like Jennifer Lawrence is up to her old tricks. On Saturday, the Mother! actress reverted back to her photobombing ways as she goofed off with her pal Emma Stone at the Governors Awards. As Emma sweetly posed for the cameras, Jen couldn't help but peek her head out from over her shoulder and cause them both to erupt into laughter. And Jen wasn't the only good friend the Battles of the Sexes star caught up with at the award ceremony. Inside, she shared a sweet moment with her ex Andrew Garfield as they chatted from their seats.

