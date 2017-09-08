Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Trump's to Blame For Hurricanes: It's "Mother Nature's Rage"

Jennifer Lawrence is currently in the midst of her press tour for Mother!, and on Wednesday, the actress took the opportunity to talk about everything from climate change to how she feels about Donald Trump. In an interview with UK's Channel 4 News, Jennifer was asked about the natural disasters happening all over the world, including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and she responded, "You're watching these hurricanes now, and it's hard — especially while promoting this movie — not to feel Mother Nature's rage and wrath . . . Climate change is due to human activity. And we continue to ignore it, and the only voice we have is through voting." When asked about her thoughts on President Donald Trump, she said, "I don't find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is." Still, despite the state of our current political climate, Jennifer remains hopeful. Watch her interview in full above now.