Jessica Alba Parties With Her High-Profile Mom Friends at the Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica Alba showed off her growing baby bump while hitting the red carpet for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Saturday night. The actress and Honest Company founder, who is currently pregnant with her third child, stunned in a black gown alongside her handsome husband, Cash Warren. Inside, the couple linked up with famous pals like Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, Zoe Saldana, and Nicole Richie, who had her husband, Joel Madden, in tow. Newly single Rachel Bilson also made a stunning appearance, as did Kelly Rowland, Jessica Biel, and Kristen Bell.

Jessica and Cash will be welcoming a baby boy, and the little one will join daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6. Jessica recently used her pregnant belly as part of her Halloween costume, dressing up as Ellen Page's character in the hit film Juno along with BFF Kelly Sawyer. Keep reading to see all the glamorous photos from Jessica's night at the Baby2Baby Gala.