Mario Testino Has 1 Piece of Simple but Powerful Advice For All Latinxs
Jessica Alba on the Tonight Show August 2017

Jessica Alba's Already Brainstorming Baby Names, but She Has to Follow This 1 Rule

Jessica Alba recently announced she's expecting her third baby with husband Cash Warren, and now she's talking baby names. The Honest Company mogul appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the rules her baby's name has to follow.

"It needs to be single or double syllable, it has to be an H, and it also has to be a word," she said with a huge smile on her face. "It can't be too weird because you never know."

The couple already have two daughters, Honor and Haven, and their names fall right in line with Jessica's name regulations. See what else she had to say, and watch Jimmy Fallon try (and fail) to help her come up with names in the video above.
Image Source: Getty
Latina CelebrityThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonCelebrity KidsJessica Alba
