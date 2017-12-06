The Kardashian Family Really Knows How to Do Christmas Right

There are plenty of families that celebrate Christmas, but nobody does it quite like the Kardashians. In addition to their annual cards, the brood pulls out all the stops when it comes to their Christmas Eve bashes. Last year, John Legend, Babyface, and David Foster serenaded the guests with a few songs on the piano, and in 2015, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, and Toni Braxton all stepped out for the soirée. And not to mention, matriarch Kris Jenner always makes sure to send each one of her family members a giant gingerbread house every year.