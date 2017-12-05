 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Holidays Are Here! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Spreading the Cheer This Year
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
How to Do Christmas Like Prince William and Kate Middleton
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Holidays Are Here! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Spreading the Cheer This Year

Every year it feels like the holidays begin earlier and earlier, and celebrities waste no time in spreading the holiday cheer. Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, Mariah Carey has already begun her annual festivities and Busy Philipps's Elf on the Shelf has already taken over her home. Ayesha Curry and her family even got a head start and had their holiday cards ready to go before Thanksgiving — now that's dedication. Keep reading to see how all of your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays this year.

Related
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsHoliday
Harry Potter
19 DIY Harry Potter Gifts For the Wizards and Witches on Your Holiday List
by Karenna Meredith
Gifts For Grandmas
Gift Guide
15 Sweet and Thoughtful Gifts Your Grandma Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Fashion Gifts 2017
Holiday Fashion
76 Fashion Gifts to Add to Your Wish List STAT
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Anxiety Around Family Members During the Holidays
Holiday
What I Wish My Family Knew About My Anxiety During the Holidays
by Hilary White
Stocking Stuffers From Kate Spade
Gift Guide
Are You Writing This Down? 13 Stocking Stuffers We (Really!) Want From Kate Spade
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds