How Titanic Jump-Started 1 of Hollywood's Most Iconic Friendships
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
When it comes to long-lasting Hollywood friendships, few compare to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The world started obsessing over them when they costarred in Titanic in 1997, but their offscreen relationship has become just as iconic. Over the years, Kate and Leo have made our hearts turn to mush with their award show appearances and quotes about each other during their acceptance speeches. But their special bond goes much deeper than just the public eye. Leo even walked Kate down the aisle and gave her away at her wedding to Ned Rocknroll in 2013. As Titanic approaches its 20th anniversary in December, let's raise a glass to the duo's biggest milestones over the years.

