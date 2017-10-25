 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Has a Real-Life Princess Moment With Charlene of Monaco
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet

Is Khloe Kardashian's First Child a Girl or a Boy?

Is Khloé Kardashian Having a Boy or a Girl? Here's What We Know So Far

News broke in late September that Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Even though Khloé has yet to officially announce her pregnancy, details have slowly been trickling in. Not only is the reality TV star reportedly about four months along, but according to Us Weekly, Khloé is expecting a baby boy. "She's hungrier than ever," a source told the publication, adding that Khloé's been opting for "smaller meals throughout the day" to stay on track with her diet.

Related
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place

As far as an engagement goes, an insider says "marriage is definitely in the cards" and that the couple is "just waiting for the right time to move forward" because "Khloé doesn't want to rush into anything." Khloé and Tristian first struck up a romance after being set up on a blind date by pal Brandon Jennings in September 2016, and the two have been going strong ever since.

Image Source: Getty / Donato Sardella
Join the conversation
Tristan ThompsonCelebrity FactsKhloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
Khloe Kardashian
Everything We Know About Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
by Brittney Stephens
Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump Pictures 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Instagram
by Terry Carter
Reactions to Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy
Celebrity Pregnancies
20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now
by Brittney Stephens
BBC Reporter Reacting to Royal Baby News
The Royals
This BBC News Reporter Couldn't Care Less About Royal Baby No. 3
by Morgane Le Caer
Who Is Tristan Thompson?
Khloe Kardashian
4 Things to Know About Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend, Tristan Thompson
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds